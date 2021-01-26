Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Shares Up 28.2%

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) traded up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTEF)

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. It operates through unifi, TM ONE, TM GLOBAL, and Shared Services/Others segments. The company offers a suite of communication services and solutions in fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, content, Wi-Fi, and smart services.

