Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.38. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 2,870 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.