Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Trading Down 1.4%

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Telit Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

