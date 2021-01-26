Tellor (TRB) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $29.26 or 0.00090727 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $48.73 million and approximately $55.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.
Tellor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
