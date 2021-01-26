Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 10.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares fell 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.52. 31,551,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 23,351,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 478,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tellurian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tellurian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 904,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

