Telos (TLOS) Price Up 28.6% This Week

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $83,837.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

Telos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

