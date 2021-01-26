TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Cormark

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.65.

TSE T traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,795. The firm has a market cap of C$34.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.41. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

