TEMCO Market Capitalization Reaches $4.76 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $585,558.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039291 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

