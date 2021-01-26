TENA (TENA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $96.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. TENA has a market capitalization of $103,244.51 and approximately $96.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENA has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

