TENA Tops 1-Day Volume of $96.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. TENA has a market cap of $103,244.51 and approximately $96.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENA has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

