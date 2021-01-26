Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TENB opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

