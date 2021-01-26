Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period.

NYSE:TME opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

