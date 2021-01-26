TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0363

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $268,995.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00289861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00071644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037131 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,152,020 coins and its circulating supply is 32,074,928 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.