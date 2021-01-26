TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $15.12 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,442,372 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.