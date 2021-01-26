TenX Price Tops $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $15.38 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,442,372 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars.

