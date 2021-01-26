Terra Price Up 31.8% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $583.17 million and approximately $253.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 287.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,292,317 coins and its circulating supply is 484,765,648 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

