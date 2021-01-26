Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.35. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,147,005 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Terra Tech alerts:

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 110.38% and a negative net margin of 261.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.