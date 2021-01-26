Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $352.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Terracoin has a market cap of $279,043.43 and approximately $352.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,110.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.00 or 0.01326700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00540786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002409 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

