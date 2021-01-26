Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $352.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $279,043.43 and $352.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,110.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.00 or 0.01326700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00540786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002409 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

