TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $181,941.82 and approximately $117,437.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 123.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

