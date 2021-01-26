TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $45.35 million and $1.03 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00129411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00277216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036698 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,093,587,870 coins and its circulating supply is 50,092,858,762 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

