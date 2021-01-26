TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $249.44 million and $23.85 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007808 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000082 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 249,447,887 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

