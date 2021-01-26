Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Tether has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion and approximately $100.96 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00127958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00277618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038175 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,244.44 or 0.93550037 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,510,299,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,973,594,865 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

