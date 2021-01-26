Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,112,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.