Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.