Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.44-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-4.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.97. 288,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

