TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.17.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$3.54 on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. 914,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.45. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$98.75.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

