TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.17.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$89.62. 914,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,196. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$98.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.45.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.