TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFII. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.17.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 914,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,196. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.45.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.