TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.17.

TSE TFII traded up C$3.54 on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. 914,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.45. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.75. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

