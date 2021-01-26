TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$86.00 at Laurentian

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.17.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$98.75.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

