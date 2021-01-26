TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$98.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.17.

Shares of TFII traded up C$3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$89.62. 914,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

