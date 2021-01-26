TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $106.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.
Shares of TFII traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
