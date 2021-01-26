TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $106.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of TFII traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

