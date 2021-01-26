TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.