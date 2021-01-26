TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.
Shares of TFII opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.