TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE TFII traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. 47,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.