The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.