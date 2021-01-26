The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 163.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.97. The stock had a trading volume of 163,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

