The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.