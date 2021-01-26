The Container Store Group (TCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TCS opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

