The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.40

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.40 and traded as low as $105.00. The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 27,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 25.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £56.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.40.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

