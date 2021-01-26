The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.11

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.11 and traded as high as $23.76. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 16,140 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.