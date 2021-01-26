The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $3.65. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 154,908 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.50% of The Dixie Group worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

