The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 5.4% Higher

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.74. 132,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 135,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.50% of The Dixie Group worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

