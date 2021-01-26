The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $76,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $250.02 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.