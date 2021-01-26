The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.99

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 1663786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

XONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 835,326 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 351.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.