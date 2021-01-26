The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00416167 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.