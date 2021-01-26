The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.12. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 35,150 shares.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.