The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 24,262,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 5,153,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 711,395 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 579,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

