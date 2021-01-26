The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock traded down €4.40 ($5.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €106.15 ($124.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran SA has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.07.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.