The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $30.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,684,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

